    October 18, 2021
    An Inside Look at Joe Mixon's 40-Yard Touchdown and Ja'Marr Chase's Huge Block

    This was one of the biggest plays during Sunday's win in Detroit.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon's 40-yard touchdown gave the Bengals a 17-0 lead on Sunday and helped them cruise past the Lions for the 34-11 victory

    Ja'Marr Chase's key block allowed Mixon to reach the end zone for the longest score of his career. 

    "That's his touchdown right there!" Mixon yelled to WLWT's Mark Slaughter. "Rookie of the Year right here!"

    Chase was mic'd up for the game and reacted to his play on the bench. 

    "I'm like a tight end. I'm like a tight end, huh?" he said. 

    Watch the play and videos of both players' reaction afterward below.

    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Detroit Lions inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
