Look: Jessie Bates at Bengals Preseason Opener, Despite Not Reporting For Training Camp

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates didn't report to training camp, but he's at Paycor Stadium watching Cincinnati's matchup against Arizona on Friday night.

Bates posted a video on his Instagram story from the stadium.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old, which means he'll make $12.91 million this season, before becoming a free agent in March. Bates isn't losing any money by not reporting to training camp. His teammates expect him to return before the season opener on Sept. 11.

Watch the video Bates posted below.

