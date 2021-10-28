Joe Burrow Weighs in on Bengals' Super Bowl Chances

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Joe Burrow on Bengals' Championship Chances: 'If We Win This Division, We Can Win it All'

    Cincinnati is in first place in the AFC North.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat the Ravens 41-17 in Week 7 to move into first place in the AFC North. They would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today. 

    NFL films released a clip of Burrow talking with Tee Higgins on the sidelines after the Bengals had clinched the win over the Ravens

    "If we win this division, we can win it all," Burrow said. "We can win it all."

    The Bengals have the second-highest odds of winning the AFC North according to the SI SportsBook. They're 2-0 in the division and favored by 10.5-points on Sunday against the Jets. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Read More

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Burrow, bengals huddle
    News

    Joe Burrow Weighs in on Bengals' Super Bowl Chances

    12 seconds ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles after making a catch during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Halloween Matchup Against Jets

    18 minutes ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Zac Taylor Not Worried About Culture Being Impacted By Possible Deadline Deal

    2 hours ago
    Quinton Spain, Jackson Carman
    News

    Podcast: Quinton Spain Helps Jackson Carman and Power Rankings Outrage

    2 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) battles for position against Houston Texans offensive tackle Geron Christian (72) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: J.J. Watt Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

    12 hours ago
    Jessie Bates, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Baltimore ravens
    News

    Watch: This is a Great Breakdown of the Bengals' Defense

    13 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, practice, training camp
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Watch: Bengals Practice Clips of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

    17 hours ago
    Chris Evans
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Chris Evans, Khalid Kareem and Trey Hendrickson

    18 hours ago