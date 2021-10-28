Joe Burrow Weighs in on Bengals' Super Bowl Chances

Cincinnati is in first place in the AFC North.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat the Ravens 41-17 in Week 7 to move into first place in the AFC North. They would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today.

NFL films released a clip of Burrow talking with Tee Higgins on the sidelines after the Bengals had clinched the win over the Ravens

"If we win this division, we can win it all," Burrow said. "We can win it all."

The Bengals have the second-highest odds of winning the AFC North according to the SI SportsBook. They're 2-0 in the division and favored by 10.5-points on Sunday against the Jets.

