Watch: New Video Released of Joe Burrow Dancing After Bengals Clinch AFC North Title

QB1 showed off his moves after Cincinnati's first division title since 2015.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals clinched the AFC North Championship on Sunday when they beat the Chiefs 34-31 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The team celebrated in the locker room with cigars and plenty of dancing. The Bengals released a new video of Burrow doing the "Get the Gat" dance.

Watch it below. For more video of the celebration, go here.

