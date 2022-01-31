Inside Look: Joe Burrow's Legs Make Big Difference in Bengals' Win Over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY — Joe Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns this season, but his legs made all the difference in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The 25-year-old ran for four first downs, including two during a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter.

The first play was a third-and-6 from the Bengals’ 24 with 11:45 remaining.

The pocket collapsed and star defensive tackle Chris Jones nearly brought Burrow down for a sack, but he wiggled free and ran up the sideline for seven yards and a first down.

Three plays later, on third-and-7, Burrow tucked the ball and ran up the middle for 11 yards. The drive ended with a 52-yard field goal from Evan McPherson to give the Bengals their first lead.

“Both times they played what we call double-double, they were doubling Tyler and they were doubling Ja’Marr,” Burrow told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “And when they do that, they don’t have anybody on me, unless they want to drop eight and spy. I knew that was going to be part of their game plan going in, so I was ready to run if I had to.”

Burrow ran for 28 yards, before taking a three yard loss on the play prior to McPherson's game winning field goal. He also completed 23-of-38 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

“When the game is on the line, he is going to figure it out. Whether it is with his feet or extending plays," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He made a comment last night that he was going to rush for 100 yards. I don’t know how many he ran for, but he sure took off there in the fourth quarter. He made some huge plays with his feet. He just finds a way to make plays when there isn’t a play to be made. It makes my life much easier. It doesn’t have to be the perfect play call, he is going to figure it out."

Burrow and the Bengals are just one win away from their first Super Bowl win in team history. For more on the win, watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

