Joe Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

It's the second time he's won the award this season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in Cincinnati's 41-21 win over Baltimore in Week 16.

The Bengals improved to 9-6 and moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his stellar performance. His 525 passing yards are the most in Bengals' history and the fourth-most in NFL history.

He also posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (four), passer rating (143.2) and completions (37; tied career-high). Each of those totals led the AFC in Week 16, and his passing yardage total was a team record and the fourth-highest in NFL history.

This is Burrow’s second career AFC Player of the Week award. He also won in Week 4 this season for his performance against Jacksonville.

For a complete breakdown of Burrow's stellar performance, go here.

