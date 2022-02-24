Look: Joe Burrow Starts Offseason Workouts Following Bengals' Loss in Super Bowl LVI
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got back in the gym on Thursday morning.
The 25-year-old trains at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash, which is a suburb of Cincinnati.
They posted a short clip of Burrow at their facilities.
This is the first time we've seen him in the gym since the Bengals' 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
Burrow is dealing with a sprained MCL in his right knee. The injury isn't expected to require surgery and clearly didn't keep him from getting a workout in on Thursday.
Watch the short clip below.
