Look: Joe Burrow Starts Offseason Workouts Following Bengals' Loss in Super Bowl LVI

The 25-year-old won the Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2021.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got back in the gym on Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old trains at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash, which is a suburb of Cincinnati.

They posted a short clip of Burrow at their facilities.

This is the first time we've seen him in the gym since the Bengals' 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow is dealing with a sprained MCL in his right knee. The injury isn't expected to require surgery and clearly didn't keep him from getting a workout in on Thursday.

Watch the short clip below.

