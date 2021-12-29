Joe Burrow Wins Another Award Following Record-Setting Performance

Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Joe Burrow Named Air Player of the Week

    It's the second time he's won the award this season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in Cincinnati's 41-21 win over Baltimore in Week 16.

    The Bengals improved to 9-6 and moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

    Burrow won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award on Wednesday morning, but that was just the beginning. The second-year signal-caller was named the NFL's Air Player of the Week on Wednesday afternoon. 

    His 525 passing yards are the most in Bengals' history and the fourth-most in NFL history.

    He also posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (four), passer rating (143.2) and completions (37; tied career-high). Each of those totals led the AFC in Week 16, and his passing yardage total was a team record and the fourth-highest in NFL history.

    For a complete breakdown of Burrow's stellar performance, go here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

    Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

    Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

    Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

    Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

    Read More

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

    Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Wins Another Award Following Record-Setting Performance

    just now
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Jessie Bates Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Ravens

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Logan Wilson to Practice, Could Play on Sunday Against Chiefs

    2 hours ago
    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Insider Offers Up Huge Praise for Joe Burrow, Compares Him to NFL Legend

    3 hours ago
    Germaine Pratt, George Kittle
    News

    Bengals Place Another Starter on COVID List, Veteran Lineman Cleared for Practice

    6 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

    6 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

    7 hours ago
    Aug 8, 2015; Canton, OH, USA; John Madden (left) and Jonathan Ogden during the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Players React to the Passing of Legend John Madden

    18 hours ago