'Just Let Tee Walk' - People in NFL Circles Think Bengals Made Mistake Tagging Tee Higgins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins on Monday, which means he won't make it to free agency. This is the second-straight year they've used the tag on their star wide receiver.
There are plenty of people in the NFL that believe the Bengals made a mistake according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
"They're just really, really top-heavy at this point. When you talk to people around the league about the Bengals situation... Because a lot of people were watching this going like 'how are they going to pay these guys? How is this going to work out?'" Russini said on the Scoop City Podcast. "There were some people who felt that they should just let Tee walk. Just let Tee hit free agency. Go get a second receiver somewhere. Pay Ja'Marr. Extend Trey Hendrickson."
Related: Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Those people aren't alone. I've seen plenty of comments from Bengals fans that believe letting Higgins walk in free agency would've made sense.
In reality, the Bengals are hoping to sign Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson to long-term deals this offseason. Using the tag on Higgins was inevitable.
The 26-year-old was considered the No. 1 free agent in this year's class. Obviously the Bengals used the tag to keep him from getting to free agency.
Higgins is set to make $26.179 million this season. The Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal.
Check out the entire podcast below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast