All Bengals

'Just Let Tee Walk' - People in NFL Circles Think Bengals Made Mistake Tagging Tee Higgins

The Bengals used the franchise tag on Higgins for a second-straight season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins on Monday, which means he won't make it to free agency. This is the second-straight year they've used the tag on their star wide receiver.

There are plenty of people in the NFL that believe the Bengals made a mistake according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

"They're just really, really top-heavy at this point. When you talk to people around the league about the Bengals situation... Because a lot of people were watching this going like 'how are they going to pay these guys? How is this going to work out?'" Russini said on the Scoop City Podcast. "There were some people who felt that they should just let Tee walk. Just let Tee hit free agency. Go get a second receiver somewhere. Pay Ja'Marr. Extend Trey Hendrickson."

Related: Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?

Those people aren't alone. I've seen plenty of comments from Bengals fans that believe letting Higgins walk in free agency would've made sense.

In reality, the Bengals are hoping to sign Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson to long-term deals this offseason. Using the tag on Higgins was inevitable.

The 26-year-old was considered the No. 1 free agent in this year's class. Obviously the Bengals used the tag to keep him from getting to free agency.

Higgins is set to make $26.179 million this season. The Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal.

Check out the entire podcast below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase

Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'

What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft

Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff

Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery

'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters

Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator

Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters

From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach

Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow

Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0

ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News