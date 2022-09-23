Skip to main content

Injury Roundup: La'el Collins Trending Upward, Germaine Pratt Unlikely to Play Against Jets

Cincinnati is hoping to avoid their first 0-3 start of the Joe Burrow era.

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is expected to play on Sunday against the Jets, even though he missed the first two days of practice. 

Collins stretched with the team on Friday, but didn't take part in any individual drills. 

"We're just monitoring through the week and feel optimistic about Sunday," head coach Zac Taylor said after practice. 

Collins is officially questionable for Sunday's game. 

Linebacker Germaine Pratt is doubtful with a knee injury. Pratt missed Wednesday and Friday's sessions. Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey will fill in for Pratt on defense. 

Tight end Hayden Hurst was limited on Friday and is officially questionable with a groin injury.

Check out the Bengals' entire Week 3 game status report below. 

image001 (13)

