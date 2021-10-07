Injury Roundup: The Latest on Mixon, Bates, Higgins and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be without one of their best players on Sunday against the Packers.

Running back Joe Mixon missed practice for a second-straight day. The 25-year-old is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in last week's win over the Jaguars.

Mixon wasn't on the practice field for Thursday's session. He rode the stationary bike on Wednesday.

Center Trey Hopkins was in a jersey and shorts, but didn't do much during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday was a "veterans day off" for Hopkins, but clearly the team is taking it slow with their starting center. He missed practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday.

The good news is Tee Higgins (shoulder) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) practiced for a second consecutive day. Look for both guys to be back on Sunday against the Packers.

The same goes for Jessie Bates (neck), who missed the first game of his NFL career last week against Jacksonville.

"It was definitely weird, but I looked at is as an opportunity to hit the reset button early," Bates said. "This was kind of my bye week to reset my mentality. My family came in for the Thursday night game, on Friday we had the whole weekend off. I stayed in Cincinnati with myself. I really enjoyed it."

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) practiced for a second consecutive day and is on track to start on Sunday against Green Bay.

Cornerback Trae Waynes was limited in practice due to a lingering hamstring issue. It's unclear if he reaggravated the injury that kept him sidelined for the first three weeks of the season or if the Bengals are being cautious with him.

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

