Injury Roundup: The Latest on Mixon, Bates, Higgins and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    Cincinnati is dealing with plenty of injuries.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be without one of their best players on Sunday against the Packers. 

    Running back Joe Mixon missed practice for a second-straight day. The 25-year-old is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in last week's win over the Jaguars. 

    Mixon wasn't on the practice field for Thursday's session. He rode the stationary bike on Wednesday. 

    Center Trey Hopkins was in a jersey and shorts, but didn't do much during the portion of practice that was open to the media. 

    Head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday was a "veterans day off" for Hopkins, but clearly the team is taking it slow with their starting center. He missed practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday.

    The good news is Tee Higgins (shoulder) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) practiced for a second consecutive day. Look for both guys to be back on Sunday against the Packers. 

    The same goes for Jessie Bates (neck), who missed the first game of his NFL career last week against Jacksonville. 

    "It was definitely weird, but I looked at is as an opportunity to hit the reset button early," Bates said. "This was kind of my bye week to reset my mentality. My family came in for the Thursday night game, on Friday we had the whole weekend off. I stayed in Cincinnati with myself. I really enjoyed it."

    Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) practiced for a second consecutive day and is on track to start on Sunday against Green Bay. 

    Cornerback Trae Waynes was limited in practice due to a lingering hamstring issue. It's unclear if he reaggravated the injury that kept him sidelined for the first three weeks of the season or if the Bengals are being cautious with him. 

    Check out the Bengals' official injury report below. 

    image003 (29)

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

    Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

    Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

    DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

    Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

    Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

    Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

    Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

    Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

    Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

    Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

    Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

    Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Mixon
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Mixon, Bates, Higgins and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    just now
    Joe Burrow, A.J. Green
    News

    Joe Burrow Credits A.J. Green For Helping Him Get Acclimated to Life in the NFL

    2 hours ago
    Boomer Esiason, Joe Burrow
    News

    Watch: Joe Burrow Sits Down With Bengals Legend Boomer Esiason

    5 hours ago
    Chauncey Rivers
    News

    Packers' Edge Rusher Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury in Practice

    6 hours ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals to Unveil New Uniform Combo on Sunday Against Packers

    7 hours ago
    Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Packers Sign Former Pro Bowler Ahead of Week 5 Matchup With Bengals

    7 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Watch: Hall of Fame QB Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    9 hours ago
    C.J. Uzomah
    News

    Watch: Dave Lapham Breaks Down C.J. Uzomah's Biggest Plays of the Season

    18 hours ago