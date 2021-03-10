Let's Talk Bengals on ESPN 1530!
CINCINNATI — I'm filling in for Mo Egger today from 3-6 on ESPN 1530.
We'll discuss the Bengals' decision not to place the franchise tag on Carl Lawson and William Jackson III, plus we'll hear from Zac Taylor and so much more.
Former NFL agent and CBS Sports salary cap expert Joel Corry will join the show at 3:20. Jordan Reid of The Draft Network will stop by at 4:03 to discuss his offensive tackle rankings and all things NFL Draft.
We'll also get our college hoops fix at 5:30 with Adam Baum of Cincinnati.com. Xavier plays Butler tonight in the Big East Tournament, as their quest to reach the big dance continues.
Chime in on Twitter or call in at 513-749-1530. Listen on ESPN 1530 or on the iHeartRadio app.
