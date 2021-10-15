The Lions Could Be Without Multiple Key Players on Sunday Against Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are relatively healthy going into Sunday's game against the Lions. Joe Mixon is expected to be ready for a full workload after being limited last week with a sprained ankle.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow was also a full participant all week after suffering a bruised throat in Week 5.

Unfortunately for the Lions, some of their best players have already been ruled out for Sunday's game, including guys like Frank Ragnow, Romeo Okwara and Quentin Cephus.

Star tight end T.J. Hockenson and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are questionable.

Hockenson has been dealing with a knee injury, meanwhile Swift is hoping to play, despite injuring his groin last week against the Vikings.

Edge rusher Trey Flowers (knee) is also questionable.

Outside of that quartet, the Lions were hoping to get Taylor Decker back on the field. He was cleared to practice earlier this week, which opened the door for him to play on Sunday, but it seems unlikely.

With Decker out, rookie tackle Penei Sewell will play on the left side. Cincinnati opted to take star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase over Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Check out the Lions' official game status report below. Looking for the Bengals' game status report? Go here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Activate Jackson Carman From COVID-19/Reserve List

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook