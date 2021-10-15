    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Lions Could Be Without Multiple Key Players on Sunday Against Bengals

    Detroit is banged up.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are relatively healthy going into Sunday's game against the Lions. Joe Mixon is expected to be ready for a full workload after being limited last week with a sprained ankle. 

    Star quarterback Joe Burrow was also a full participant all week after suffering a bruised throat in Week 5. 

    Unfortunately for the Lions, some of their best players have already been ruled out for Sunday's game, including guys like Frank Ragnow, Romeo Okwara and Quentin Cephus. 

    Star tight end T.J. Hockenson and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are questionable. 

    Hockenson has been dealing with a knee injury, meanwhile Swift is hoping to play, despite injuring his groin last week against the Vikings. 

    Edge rusher Trey Flowers (knee) is also questionable. 

    Outside of that quartet, the Lions were hoping to get Taylor Decker back on the field. He was cleared to practice earlier this week, which opened the door for him to play on Sunday, but it seems unlikely.

    With Decker out, rookie tackle Penei Sewell will play on the left side. Cincinnati opted to take star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase over Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

    Check out the Lions' official game status report below. Looking for the Bengals' game status report? Go here.

    Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 3.24.11 PM

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    -----

    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
