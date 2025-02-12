Look: Bengals Release Statement on Joe Burrow Home Burglary, More Pictures of Suspects Surface
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a statement on the Joe Burrow home Burglary after an indictment surfaced against three men alleged to have committed the crime.
Jordan Francisco, Bastian Alejandro, and Sergio Andres were recently indicted on two felony charges: pattern of corrupt activity and burglary for the incident that occurred on Dec. 9, 2024.
"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and their partner agencies at the local, state and federal level did a wonderful job investigating the crime and bringing bad actors to justice. The Cincinnati Bengals would like to thank them for their efforts and extend our sincere appreciation for their good work. We recognize there was a tremendous amount of complex investigative work that led to these indictments, and the Sheriff's Department was exemplary in this work.
"The Bengals have worked with the Sheriff's Department for decades on many matters and we know them to be a real source of strength and pride for the community. The Bengals appreciate their good work and will continue to fully support their efforts as the criminal process moves forward."
Read more on the legal action here, as Burrow tries to put the traumatic event in the rearview mirror.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast