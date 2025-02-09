NFL Insider: Bengals Star Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson's Next Contract Could be $30 Million Per Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson wants a contract extension this offseason. The All-Pro pass rusher essentially said "pay me or trade me" when asked about his future with the team earlier this week.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared the latest on Hendrickson, which includes a possible salary projection.
"It's logical to figure Hendrickson could get above $30 million per year," Fowler wrote. "The expectation is (Maxx) Crosby and Hendrickson will get strong trade interest if their respective teams decide to entertain calls. But teams must figure out this edge rush market, either by proactively signing their own players to high-end money or finding a way to get younger and cheaper at the position."
Related: Trey Hendrickson Not Happy With Poor Communication With Bengals Front Office
Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 in 2024. He has one year left on his contract. The All-Pro signed a one-year, $21 million extension before the 2023 season.
While Fowler hinted at $30 million per year for Hendrickson, it's reasonable to think he'd be willing to take a market deal in the $25-27 million range—especially since he isn't a free agent.
Guys like Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and Hendrickson will all likely get new contracts in the near future. Garrett wants out of Cleveland, so if they trade him, his new contract will come from his new team.
Check out Fowler's entire breakdown of the pass rusher market here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast