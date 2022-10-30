NFL Insider Names Two Bengals That Could Generate Interest Ahead of Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET and at least a two Bengals' backups could draw interest from other teams according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
He mentions offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety Brandon Wilson as potential candidates to be dealt before the deadline.
"The Bengals and Bills are contending, but have a couple players out there who could be trade pieces—Isaiah Prince and Brandon Wilson for Cincinnati, and Zack Moss for Buffalo," Breer wrote.
The Bengals rarely make in season trades and moving a homegrown offensive lineman in the middle of the season seems unlikely, but Wilson could make some sense.
The veteran has appeared in 60 games over his six seasons in Cincinnati. He suffered a torn ACL last year and played in a game in 2022.
The Bengals' safety room is deep, with guys like Dax Hill, Michael Thomas and Tycen Anderson backing up Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.
Moving Wilson would make sense—especially if it meant adding a piece that could help this season or even a future draft pick.
