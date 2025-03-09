NFL Insider Shares Cincinnati Bengals' Minimum Price in Trade for All-Pro Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — The Bengals gave Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade on Thursday. What would it cost to acquire the All-Pro pass rusher?
Albert Breer shared an update in his free agency preview.
"Trey Hendrickson’s a name that, obviously, has been out there—I think it’ll take at least a second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals to move him," Breer wrote.
That asking price makes sense. Why would the Bengals trade the NFL's sack leader if they didn't get at least a second round pick in return?
Hendrickson is the top pass rusher available and yes he's 30-years-old and needs a new contract, but if a team really wants him, they shouldn't balk at the idea of giving up a second round pick.
Look: Wild Trade Idea Sends Top 10 NFL Draft Pick to Bengals in Trey Hendrickson Blockbuster
The Bears, Cardinals, Colts, Packers and Cardinals are all rumored to be interested in Hendrickson.
The Bengals said they wanted to re-sign him to a long-term extension, but talks broke down and Cincinnati gave him permission to seek a trade. That doesn't mean they're going to deal him, but they're open to the idea.
Getting Hendrickson's future resolved before the negotiating window opens on Monday would be ideal—especially with the Bengals having so many issues on defense.
-----
