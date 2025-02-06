NFL Insider Shares Insight What Joe Burrow's Done Behind the Scenes to Keep Bengals' Stars
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been outspoken over the past few months when asked about the future of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson.
He wants the Bengals to keep their stars and build around their top players.
Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports shared the latest update after Burrow went on a media tour ahead of the Super Bowl making it clear how he felt about the Bengals' star players.
"League executives are well aware of the public pressure Joe Burrow has been applying to the Bengals since the season ended — and it has continued this week at Radio Row in New Orleans," Schultz tweeted. "Burrow has made it clear, both privately and publicly, that the team must do whatever it takes to keep its core intact. There’s frustration over key players leaving, and he wants to see Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and Mike Gesicki all taken care of."
Related: "Guys Are Going to Get Paid That Need to be Paid" - Joe Burrow Remains Bullish on Bengals Chances of Keeping Stars
It's interesting to see Gesicki lumped in with Higgins, Chase and Hendrickson, but the sentiment remains the same.
Burrow is well aware of the Bengals' cap situation, he knows they have the room and the resources to keep the core players together—while also adding to the roster.
The interesting tidbit from Schultz has to do with what's going on behind the scenes.
The fact that Burrow has had private discussions about keeping the core together and voiced his frustrations about letting key players walk—Jessie Bates and DJ Reader are prime examples—is probably why he's been so vocal over the past few months.
All eyes are on the Bengals' front office. We'll see if they get the deals done. For more on what Burrow said on Thursday, go here.
