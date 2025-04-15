Report: Former FCS Quarterback Tommy Mellott Visits Bengals Prior to 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals welcomed former Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott in for a visit on Tuesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news. The NFL Draft hopeful just wrapped up a strong career with the Bobcats passing for 2,783 yards, 31 touchdowns, and two interceptions this past season.
The 6-foot, 208-pound passer is ranked 505th on the consensus big board and the 22nd-ranked quarterback. He could be a weapon in multiple ways after rushing for 1,050 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 to complement the passing.
