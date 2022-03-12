CINCINNATI — We're just days away from the start of free agency and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski continues to praise Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The future Hall of Famer was asked what quarterback he would be interested in playing with now that Tom Brady is retired during a recent interview with CBS Sports.

"I love the way Joe Burrow presents himself on the field. Regardless of the outcome, the Super Bowl was a great game and he left his best out there," Gronkowski said. "I've watched him since college, he's confident in the pocket, and he just slings it out into the play. I love his swag, he's killing it right now and I think we're going to see a bright future ahead for him."

Gronkowski praised Burrow prior to the Bengals' 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He didn't hesitate to do so again with free agency looming.

Cincinnati has a hole at tight end with C.J. Uzomah set to become a free agent. The Bengals are hoping to re-sign the veteran, but adding a player like Gronkowski has to be tempting.

The 32-year-old had 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the Buccaneers this season. He also had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.

Some thought Gronkowski might retire after Brady decided to walk away, but it sounds like he plans on playing in 2022.

"I'm just taking it day-by-day for now and taking some time to relax a bit," he said. "There's so much potential out there, and I've played for incredible teams in my career. There's a lot to look forward to, and all I can say is 2022 is going to be a hell of a year."

Could the Bengals sign Gronkowski? We explore the idea in our latest video. Watch it below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

