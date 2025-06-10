All Bengals

Shemar Stewart Sounds Off on Bengals: "Y'all Just Want to Win Arguments More Than Winning Games"

James Rapien

The Cincinnati Bengals practice in the off season on Tuesday May 20, 2025. Bengals 2025 draft pick Shemar Stewart (97).
CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart didn't participate in mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. He's one of five unsigned first round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Stewart, the 17th pick in this year's draft, wants the same structure that the Bengals gave to Amarius Mims last season, who was the 18th overall pick.

"I'm 100 percent right," Stewart said on Tuesday in the locker room. "I'm not asking for nothing y'all [the Bengals] have never done before. But in y'all case, y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games."

Stewart is referring to the Bengals' front office. The first round rookie also said that star players on the team told him he was making the right decision by not signing the contract until it's structured correctly.

