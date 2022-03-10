Skip to main content

Titans Release Pro Bowl Left Guard Rodger Saffold Before Start of Free Agency

The 33-year-old made his first Pro Bowl last season.

CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are hoping to bolster their offensive line, then they'll certainly have their chance to do so in free agency. 

There are plenty of proven players on the market and another one became a free agent on Thursday when the Titans informed Rodger Saffold that he would be released.

The Bedford, Ohio native made his first Pro Bowl in 2021. He's been a consistent presence on the interior of the Titans' offensive line for the past three seasons. 

Saffold had a $1 million roster bonus due next week. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $44 million deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Saffold is 33-years-old, but he's still playing at an above average level and has been one of the most durable offensive linemen in the NFL. 

Saffold has made at least 15 starts in each of the past six seasons. Cincinnati will likely target younger linemen, but this gives them another guard to consider adding to the roster this offseason. 

