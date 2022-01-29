Tom Brady Sr. Denies Report that Son Has Made Decision to Retire
Tom Brady might not be finished yet.
ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday that Brady had made the decision to retire.
The 44-year-old still could walk away from the game after 22 seasons, but he hasn't made a decision yet according to his father.
"This story Mike is total conjecture," Tom Brady Sr. told Mike Giardi of NFL Network. "Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong."
Brady led the NFL in passing touchdowns (43) and yards (5,316) this year, but acknowledged that the 2021-22 campaign could've been his last season.
Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston is reporting that Brady is out of the country and will be abroad for at least another week.
"Brady is out of the country and plans to be abroad next week as well," Curran tweeted. "While he may intend to retire, it seems like a final, final, FINAL decision hasn't been rendered or articulated. So this isn't exactly "at ease" on the Brady front but "stand down for now."
Time will tell, but as of right now the greatest quarterback of all-time hasn't made up his mind.
