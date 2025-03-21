Has Bills ownership shown a win-now mentality this offseason?
Since taking over the Buffalo Bills in 2014, Terry Pegula has seemingly taken the proper steps in upgrading the franchise, but has team brass done enough to show they are ready for the Super Bowl?
In six consecutive seasons, the Bills have been eliminated from postseason play without a Super Bowl appearance, making the 2025 offseason one of the most critical in franchise history. The team got to work early, focusing on bringing back the key players who have shaped the franchise over the years.
Guys like Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, Khalil Shakir, and Josh Allen all received contract extensions to stay with the team long-term before free agency began. After locked up the core guys, and it was time to find reinforcements to help the team in 2025.
The defense was the focus for the good portion of free agency with guys like Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, and Joey Bosa giving the defensive line strong pass rushers. Allen got some help offensively with wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault Jr. adds in the speed needed on the outside. Even bringing back Ty Johnson in the backfield was an underrated move to keep the backfield stable.
With how busy Buffalo has been with signing free agents and re-signing key core players, have the moves been enough to prove that Pegula and company are serious about winning? The Athletic would say yes.
On Friday, The Athletic wrote an article on each of the 32 NFL teams and determined whether their owners have shown enough evidence that they are serious about winning a Super Bowl. The Bills were placed under the top "Contention Mode" with all the moves they have made more than proving they want to take down the mighty Chiefs.
"The Bills made Josh Allen one of the highest-paid players in league history earlier this month with a new six-year, $330 million contract. Then they had a busy free agency, meeting needs at pass rusher, defensive back, wide receiver, running back and more while trying to finally get over that Kansas City hump that has slowed Terry Pegula’s team in the playoffs for years now."
All those moves were essential, and the Bills were able to find quality players for affordable prices. They spent their big money on guys who have already shown their worth to the organization.
There is an argument that the Bills are missing two big moves before the draft that need to be addressed: extending running back James Cook and cornerback Christian Benford. Cook has made his feelings known on social media, such as how he deserves top dollar, and the Bills want to avoid holding off on Benford in case the cornerback market gets too high to pay him.
The NFL Draft will also show how serious the Bills are, as they need to add pieces to the defensive line and secondary for depth purposes. While there is more work to be done, the Bills Mafia should be able to see the evidence that the Bills' owner is putting all his chips on the table for the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
