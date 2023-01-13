Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Issues Apology to Myles Garrett Following Fiasco
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has issued a statement with an apology to Myles Garrett included. This comes days after Clowney was sent him by the team for his actions of criticizing coaching.
"As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family. My words in the lockerroom were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward," Clowney said.
Clowney believed that the coaching staff was putting Garrett in favorable matchups, in return hurting his matchups. The soon-to-be free agent recorded just two sacks this season.
Cleveland will need to replace Clowney in the coming months, but this at least ends a likely awkward encounter the next time Clowney and Garrett see each other.
