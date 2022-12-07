Browns TE David Njoku Says he is Good to go Against the Cincinnati Bengals
Breakout tight end David Njoku is good to go Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. Njoku met with the media on Wednesday to say that he's good to go and that he is excited to play out there with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Njoku missed the last game with a knee injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said it was the play before the one-handed catch the injury happened on. Yes, that makes the one-handed catch that much more impressive.
On the season, Njoku has 41 catches for 464 yards and two touchdowns. He has only played in nine games so the numbers suffer from that. In a fully healthy season, Njoku would be on pace for a 1,000-yard season.
Out there on Sunday will be the first game that Njoku and Watson will have played together. Watson has a past of really liking to go to his tight ends, so look forward to Njoku being active out there against the Bengals and going forward.
