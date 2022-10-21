Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller OUT Against Ravens, Others Questionable

Cleveland Browns will be without Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller against the Baltimore Ravens. More question marks remain, as well.

Cleveland Browns are going to have to try to pull off a road upset without a couple of their best players. Cornerback Denzel Ward and right guard Wyatt Teller will not be playing in Baltimore. Additionally, Jadeveon Clowney and Isaac Rochell are questionable.

Ward is going to miss his second straight game with a concussion. The fifth-year cornerback suffered a concussion in the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cleveland won’t have Wyatt Teller due to the calf injury he gained against the New England Patriots last week.

It will be the rookie Martin Emerson Jr. starting for Ward likely, while Hjalte Froholdt should fill in for Teller. Froholdt held his own while filling in the last game and should be fine.

Clowney missed the last game and his return would be big for a team like the Ravens that runs it as well as anyone. His ability to seal the edge and play the run is heavily needed.

