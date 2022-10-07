Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Practice, Browns One Step Closer to Having Pass Rush Tandem Back

The Cleveland Browns are on the brink of having their pass rush duo of Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett back on the field.

Jadeveon Clowney returning to the o practice field on Friday was a welcome sight. Clowney missed the passed couple of games with a sprained ankle and is close to a return. That return could come as soon as Sunday against the Chargers.

The Browns were down three starting defensive linemen against the Atlanta Falcons and it showed down the stretch. Myles Garrett will be back against Los Angeles, while defensive tackle Taven Bryan could be. Clowney practicing is a good sign that he is not far off either.

Having Clowney back opposite Garrett will give the Browns their powerful pass-rushing tandem back against a very good opponent. Even if Clowney can’t go this week when it comes time for game time, he would surely be back next week.

Potentially have the duo back together allows the Browns to slide Alex Wright back to being depth, allowing him to develop and be a spot player.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Browns CB Greedy Williams Eligible to Return Against Chargers

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind

Browns Offense a Dud Against Falcons, But Should Remain Aggressive

Offense Comes Up Short Against Falcons as Browns Lose 23-20

Browns to Give Green Dot to LB Jacob Phillips Following Anthony Walker Injury

Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

The Price of Potential on the Browns Defense is Inconsistency

Browns Digest Week 4 Staff Picks

Myles Garrett Suffered Shoulder Sprain, Other Injuries in Car Accident

Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined

With Difficult Schedule on Horizon, can Jacoby Brissett Continue Playing at High Enough Level?

Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers

CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind

Browns Offense a Dud Against Falcons, But Should Remain Aggressive

Offense Comes Up Short Against Falcons as Browns Lose 23-20

Browns to Give Green Dot to LB Jacob Phillips Following Anthony Walker Injury

Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

The Price of Potential on the Browns Defense is Inconsistency