Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator

Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is here in large part because of the Cleveland Browns top player Myles Garrett. According to a report, the Browns keyed in on Schwartz due to his track record with defensive linemen.

Schwartz has coached good defenses in the past that have featured good edge rushers, maybe none as good as Cleveland has in Garrett. In the last two seasons, Garrett has had 16 sacks season and received All-Pro nods in both seasons. But the belief is that Garrett will break into some untapped potential in a pass-rusher-friendly wide-9 look. Perhaps it could unlock an 18+ sack season from one of the game's most talented quarterback hunters.

Schwartz mentioned coaching Garrett in Cleveland in his press conference as something he was looking forward to. Surely with his heavy experience, it is something that Garrett is looking forward to as well. Another important thing this off-season is to find a running mate with Garrett after the departure of Jadeveon Clowney.

Despite the Browns having interviewed other quality candidates such as Sean Desai and Brian Flores, Schwartz's ability to pair with Garrett was an added bonus that looked to be the difference maker.

