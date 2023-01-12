Report: Brian Flores Won't Commit to Anything Right now, Offers out There for him

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator position on Thursday, but it is not a done deal if he is offered the job according to a report.

It is known that there is other interest in Flores around the league. He got a lot out of a Dolphins roster that just was not very good during his tenure at times. Currently, Flores is coaching linebackers with the Pittsburgh Steelers while having an open lawsuit against the NFL.

Cleveland is notably interested in Jarod Mayo and Jim Schwartz amongst other candidates. Flores looks to be a favorite for the position amongst fans and many analysts. A lot of this looks to be depending on what jobs are interested in Flores.

