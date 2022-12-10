Skip to main content

Where to Find the Game: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Where you can find the week 14 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Week 14 is here and that means the Cleveland Browns will be on the road taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland will be looking to move to 6-7, also looking to pick up the two-game sweep of the Bengals on the season.

Most notably the story line in this one has to be additions. Cleveland will have Deshaun Watson under center, as well as cornerback Denzel Ward back. Neither of these players played in the first game that Cleveland won.

On the Cincinnati side, they'll have Ja'Marr Chase out there. Chase was sidelined the last time his team took on the Browns. Chase is a young star wideout in this league that has a lot of respect for Ward. It will be a good matchup to watch.

Below is where you can find the game at!

Watch/Listen

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream: NFL +

A great option to fire your TV up in week 1 is FuboTV, a spot that will even set you up with a free trial.

