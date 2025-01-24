Cowboy Roundup: 3 free agents team must re-sign, Rex Ryan to Cowboys?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Another week is nearly in the books and still no clarity on what is going on with the head coaching search.
Things appeared to be trending towards Brian Schottenheimer landing the job, much to the dismay of fans, but as the day went on Thursday there were new reports that some unexpected names could still be in the mix.
Jerry Jones reportedly spoke to Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll about the job, and a report surfaced that the coaching search could still be far from over.
So, we sit back and wait to see how it all plays out. After all, when you agree to be a part of Cowboys Nation, you understand the chaos that comes with it. In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines that are making waves on social media.
3 free agents Dallas must re-sign
The Cowboys have 27 players set to hit free agency this offseason. While most of the attention in Dallas is on the head coaching search, securing the futures of some of these key players with the team is just as important for the future success in Big D. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the key players who Dallas needs to bring back.
Could Rex Ryan come to Dallas?
Conversations have started that the Cowboys could land Rex Ryan as defensive coordinator if Brian Schottenheimer is hired as head coach. Athlon Sports takes a deeper look into the discussions.
Cowboys Quick Hits
