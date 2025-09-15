Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott's historic streak, Shout-outs for Schotty
Happy Victory Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. How is everyone feeling today? It was an emotional rollercoaster on Sunday afternoon, but when it was all said and done, Brandon Aubrey's golden boot came through in the clutch (twice) to secure the win.
Sure, beating the New York Giants probably shouldn't be that stressful, but it was a great win for the team to show that it is able to dig deep when it needs to the most.
As a bonus, we learned that star wide receiver George Pickens is exactly who we thought he was and more. Not only did Pickens have a stellar game, but he was a vocal leader in a crucial stretch, according to All-Pro lineman Tyler Smith.
MORE: George Pickens gets surprise endorsement as vocal leader from Cowboys' $96M man
After the game, there was even more excitement when Jerry Jones announced that the team had signed veteran defensive end and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.
It will be interesting to see what role Clowney gets with the Cowboys, but for now, it's hard to complain about the team making a move to improve the roster. And Clowney does exactly that.
While we wait to see what the next few days bring, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
Dak Prescott's historic streak
Giants fans and others around the league love to bash Dak Prescott, but he continues to prove he is among the elite.
Prescott finished Week 2 with 361 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 17 crucial yards on the ground.
MORE: Dak Prescott makes special gesture with game ball after Cowboys' OT win
Shout outs for Schotty
Brian Schottenheimer has built a great locker room culture during his brief time in Dallas, so players were quick to give him his flowers after his first-ever NFL win.
