Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott 'ready for the grind,' Why Kellen Moore was snubbed

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, February 13.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are already nearing the halfway mark of February. That means in a matter of days, teams can begin giving upcoming free agents the franchise or transition tag designation.

Then, in less than a month, it will be time to start negotiations with the NFL free agency and the new league year officially getting underway.

It will be interesting to see whether Dallas bucks its recent trend of conservative or no spending to add quality players at positions of need. With 25 free agents of their own, the Cowboys could find themselves with several holes on the roster they need to fill.

While we wait for things to take shape, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds on social media and around the web.

Dak Prescott 'ready for the grind'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott listens to head coach Brian Schottenheimer at his introductory press conference.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott listens to head coach Brian Schottenheimer at his introductory press conference. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has had nothing but high praise for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and is ready to get to work. DallasCowboys.com detailed Prescott's recent comments.

Cowboys reason for snubbing Kellen Moore

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why did Dallas hire Brian Schottenheimer instead of waiting for former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who went on to call a masterful game in Super Bowl LIX? FanSided.com takes a look.

Cowboys Quick Hits

