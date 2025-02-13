Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott 'ready for the grind,' Why Kellen Moore was snubbed
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are already nearing the halfway mark of February. That means in a matter of days, teams can begin giving upcoming free agents the franchise or transition tag designation.
Then, in less than a month, it will be time to start negotiations with the NFL free agency and the new league year officially getting underway.
It will be interesting to see whether Dallas bucks its recent trend of conservative or no spending to add quality players at positions of need. With 25 free agents of their own, the Cowboys could find themselves with several holes on the roster they need to fill.
While we wait for things to take shape, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds on social media and around the web.
Dak Prescott 'ready for the grind'
Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has had nothing but high praise for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and is ready to get to work. DallasCowboys.com detailed Prescott's recent comments.
Cowboys reason for snubbing Kellen Moore
Why did Dallas hire Brian Schottenheimer instead of waiting for former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who went on to call a masterful game in Super Bowl LIX? FanSided.com takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
