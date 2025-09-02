Former Cowboys RB, preseason star gets workout with Broncos
The Dallas Cowboys have already finalized their 53-man roster ahead of the regular season, with the running back room making notable headlines in the process.
Dallas elected to keep Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue on the team's initial 53-man roster, while seventh-round rookie Phil Mafah will begin the season on IR.
The odd man out was Deuce Vaughn, who was cut after never quite finding his role in two seasons with the team after being a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, he could soon be beginning his next chapter in the NFL.
Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Vaughn worked out with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday as he looks to land a spot on the Week 1 roster or the practice squad, though the latter is more likely.
Should he end up playing under Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Vaughn could have the opportunity to once again embrace the Darren Sproles comparisons he has received since his collegiate days.
Like Sproles, Vaughn starred for the Kansas State Wildcats as an undersized back with tons of offensive versatility. Payton, of course, coached Sproles for three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and could use Vaughn in similar fashion should he join the team.
However, Vaughn will have to make the roster first before that's a possibility. Still, the fact that Denver is working him out shows that there's some notable interest in a potential signing, even if it's for the practice squad.
In two seasons with Dallas, Vaughn played in 14 games while posting 40 carries for 110 yards along with 10 catches for 58 yards.
The Cowboys will kick off the regular season on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.
