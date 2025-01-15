Cowboy Roundup: Predicting the next head coach, Heir apparent plan
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been a week and a half since the team's season came to an end, but things are busier than ever for America's Team now that they are on the coaching market.
Mike McCarthy is off to seek less chaotic NFL opportunities and already has interviews lined up, while the Cowboys are sorting through the candidates and determining what direction to go.
With Jerry Jones, you never know what way that wind will blow.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
But, as things currently stand, it's a trio of former Cowboys players who have been linked to the job: Coach Prime Deion Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Texas high school coaching legend Jason Witten.
We will have to see if there are any new developments as the week goes on, but for now let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves online.
MORE: 4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
Predicting the Cowboys next coach
While several former players have been linked to the Cowboys coaching vacancy, who is Jerry Jones really targeting? InsideTheStar.com predicted who will be the next Cowboys head coach and says the team's "ineptitude" will lead them in that direction.
Cowboys Heir Apparent Plan
If Jerry Jones would have had his way, there is talk that former star tight end Jason Witten, who has no previous NFL coaching experience, could have been added to the staff as the heir apparently to Mike McCarthy. McCarthy (thankfully) wasn't having any of that, and contract negotiations broke down.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys expected to 'check in' with several superstar college coaches
... Micah Parsons sounds off on Mike McCarthy departure, path forward... Jerry Jones' craving for a headline could lead to doom for Cowboys... Dallas Cowboys star 'likes' Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones coaching flirtation... Jason Garrett explains what type of coach can succeed with Cowboys... Unsurprisingly, Jerry Jones is ‘on a solo mission’ in Cowboys coaching search... Why the Dallas Cowboys should not hire Kliff Kingsbury as head coach... Former Pro Bowler spews nonsense about Cowboys head coaching job... Micah Parsons predicts major NFL playoff upset in divisional round... Ridiculous Cowboys NFL Draft trade floated amid Deion Sanders buzz.