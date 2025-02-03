Cowboy Roundup: Ranking best HCs in team history, Active in trade market?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. While Dallas sports fans were having a rough Sunday, America's Team actually made it through the weekend without stealing headlines for something embarrassing, so take that as a win.
We did get to enjoy the Cowboys stars in the Pro Bowl, with KaVontae Turpin making his impact felt on the defensive side of the ball.
Micah Parsons also showcased his elite speed during one of the Pro Bowl Games.
So, overall it was a good weekend, but now that it is the beginning of a new week it is back to business and you would have to expect the 'Boys to fill out their coaching staff or make some moves regarding interviews.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online.
Ranking best head coaches in Cowboys history
With the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer, DallasCowboys.com takes a look at the best head coaches in team history.
Will Dallas be active in the trade market this offseason?
The Cowboys haven't been active in free agency in recent years, but there could be some targets available on the trade market during the offseason. Blogging the Boys takes a look at why Dallas should be monitoring the market.
