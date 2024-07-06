Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kader Kohou
The Miami Dolphins will have a new defensive scheme heading into 2024, and returning cornerback Kader Kohou will enter his third training camp as a pro. Undrafted and signed as a free agent by the Dolphins in 2022, Kohou is part of a small group within Miami’s roster of UDFA success stories.
As a rookie, Kohou made an immediate impact. He made 13 starts in his 15 games played and was versatile in playing the boundary and slot areas when called upon.
Kohou made a name for himself throughout his rookie year and finished the 2022 season with 72 total tackles, five for loss, 10 passes defended and an interception. When targeted against, quarterbacks had an 81.7 rating with just a 59.1 completion percentage, giving up only three touchdowns all season.
The 2023 season wasn't quite as successful as Kohou, who took a step back statistically.
Kohou is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
KADER KOHOU, CB
Height: 5-10
Weight: 193 lbs.
Exp.: 3 Years
School: Texas A&M-Commerce
How Acquired: Undrafted free agent, 2022
2023 in Review
2023 was a bit of a regression for Kohou. Playing in all 17 games and starting 16, he finished the regular season with no interceptions and 10 passes defended but saw a large discrepancy in coverage metrics as opposed to his first season.
Quarterbacks had a 131.0 passer rating when throwing Kohou’s way last season, and they completed 81.9% of their passes. He also gave up eight scores in 2023. The dip could have something to do with usage and scheme, as former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, now in Philadelphia with the Eagles, couldn’t find himself on the same page with the defensive backs as a group.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Kohou agreed to a three-year, $2.59 million contract when he signed as a rookie in 2022, including a $30,000 signing bonus, $130,000 guaranteed. He has an average annual salary of $863,333.
In 2024, Kohou will earn a base salary of $985,000, with a cap hit of $995,000 and a dead cap value of $10,000 (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
The new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, will bring a fresh look and new feel to the Dolphins' defense. Reportedly a more player-friendly coach and teacher, Weaver could be the antithesis of what Fangio was among the Dolphins secondary.
Weaver’s scheme could see more versatility among the Dolphins' defensive backs who can play both cornerback and safety, namely guys like Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham, making Kohou’s flexibility enticing. Kohou is looking for a year closer to his rookie season’s output, and a fresh start with Weaver could be just what is needed for him to get back on track.
Newly signed cornerback Kendall Fuller can man the outside, while Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner will also be fighting for snaps at cornerback. Free agent signee Siran Neal joins the mix as well, but he's mainly a special teams player to watch for.
Other names battling Kohou in training camp will be undrafted rookies Storm Duck from Louisville, Isaiah Johnson from Syracuse, and Jason Maitre of Wisconsin.
