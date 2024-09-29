Jalen Milroe makes major NFL draft statement with monster first half against Georgia
Jalen Milroe hasn't been getting enough respect compared to his peers ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. That's all about to change, thanks to a first-half performance against Georgia nobody will soon forget.
Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide came out swinging in the first quarter, going up 21-0. By the time Georgia could respond with anything positive at all, the score was 28-7, and the Bulldogs went into halftime down 30-7.
A big reason for the huge first-half lead was that Milroe was razor sharp through the air. He was darn-near perfect, going 18-of-20 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown. His lone mistake through the air occurred near the end of the first half when a tipped pass was intercepted near the goal line.
Laser precision in the passing game only tells half the story about Milroe's exceptional first half against Georgia. The dual-threat passer was absolutely deadly as a runner. Milroe shredded the Bulldogs' defense to the tune of 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, on just nine carries.
In every single way, Milroe looked the part of a future NFL star. The Georgia defense is full of top prospects with elite traits of their own. Time and time again, Milroe proved superior and often made Bulldogs defenders look like they were wearing cement shoes.
Coming into Saturday night's SEC clash against Georgia, Milroe was receiving modest attention as a potential fringe first-round pick, if not a Day 2 selection, in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Georgia game had been circled by many as a solid measuring-stick game to see what type of pro quarterback Milroe can really become.
It is safe to say the young man was ready for the challenge. Now, it's going to be up to NFL draft scouts to really delve into the tape and try to predict what type of future Milroe can have at the next level.