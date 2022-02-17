NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap - Team Gaither

The intensity was dialed up a notch for day two of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The intensity was dialed up a notch for day two of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. A misty rain welcomed the players to Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University but the skies soon cleared up and the football was on and popping!

Many media types such as Steve Mariucci, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis of NFL Network are on-site to cover the event. The HBCU Legacy Bowl has also drawn notable members of the football community such as Doug Williams (event co-founder) and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, all of whom have shown strong support for the HBCU showcase.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday, February 19th at 4:00 pm eastern on NFL Network for the game! Here are the standouts from day two of practice in ‘The Big Easy.’

#15 Ryan McDaniel | North Carolina Central | WR

Height: 6020 | Weight: 215 | (verified measurements unknown)

The receiving star on day two was McDaniel, who displayed the ability to make an array of impressive catches. He completely shook off one defender and then turned on the jet burners for a big deep ball completion. On another catch, he showed the awareness to come back to the quarterback, who was flushed out of the pocket and bail him out for a completion on the run. For his last big splash play, McDaniel gave evaluators a glimpse of his ability to toe-tap the sidelines, demonstrating great awareness and body control. This is an outside boundary wideout with size, instincts and dependable hands. A strong showing at his pro day and proof of legit timed-speed could help sway talent evaluators to make a play for McDaniel as a priority free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

#30 Jah-Maine Martin | North Carolina A&T | RB

Height: 5110 | Weight: 211 | Hand: 0958 | Arm: 3118 | Wingspan: 7418 | Forty: 4.54

One of the more touted prospects in attendance, Martin is an exciting dynamo who has flashed excellent change of direction skills, along with great burst and cutback ability. A transfer from Coastal Carolina, he is deceptive with the way he can duck down and hide behind the line of scrimmage before exploding through the hole—Martin thrives in the open field, which is where his elusiveness takes over. He lead the MEAC with 1,446 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019, while averaging an impressive 6.3 yards per carry for his career. More quick than fast, Martin ran a respectable 4.54 forty-yard dash time at the HBCU Combine and it would not be surprising to see him improve upon that time at his pro day on March 30th. Look for him to be in an NFL training camp come August.

#98 Chris Myers | Norfolk State | DE

Height: 6057 | Weight: 239 | Hand: 0900 | Arm: 3228 | Wingspan: 8048 | Forty: 4.89 | Vertical: 3048 | Broad: 9-4 | Shuttle: 4.46 | Three-Cone: 7.25

While teammate De’Shaan Dixon has drawn all the buzz, opposite bookend and college teammate Chris Myers has turned quite a few heads during the first two days of practice. A long, strong pass-rusher, Dixon has demonstrated brute strength and an extremely high motor. His pass-rushing prowess is evident, as the Tennessee native racked up 14.5 sacks over his final two seasons for the Spartans. Martin’s demeanor is much like an uncaged lion, while his effort is much appreciated, he needs to be tamed a bit to reel in some of that aggressiveness. Both scouts and coaches should recognize the positive traits, which should warrant priority free agent status following the draft.

Nobody covers the NFL Draft like NFL Draft Bible, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis. Go ‘All Access’ today and unlock 500+ scouting reports on demand, plus premium content across all SI.com affiliates and an annual subscription to Sports Illustrated the Magazine! Subscribe Here.

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap - Team Gaither The intensity was dialed up a notch for day two of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. #30 Jah-Maine Martin | North Carolina A&T | RB Martin thrives in the open field, which is where his elusiveness takes over. He lead the MEAC with 1,446 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019, while averaging an impressive 6.3 yards per carry for his career. #98 Chris Myers | Norfolk State | DE His pass-rushing prowess is evident, as the Tennessee native racked up 14.5 sacks over his final two seasons for the Spartans. Martin’s demeanor is much like an uncaged lion, while his effort is much appreciated, he needs to be tamed a bit to reel in some of that aggressiveness. #15 Ryan McDaniel | North Carolina Central | WR A strong showing at his pro day and proof of legit timed speed could help sway talent evaluators to make a play for McDaniel as a priority free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes