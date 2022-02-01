NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule and Times

The 2022 NFL Draft pro day schedule, times, and locations.

When Is Each College's NFL Draft Pro Days?

Air Force will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 28 at 12:30 p

Alabama-Birmingham will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Friday, March 25 at 8:00 a

Alabama-Birmingham will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:30 a

Albany, N.Y., will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 22 at 9:00 a

Arizona will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 15 at 8:00 a

Arkansas will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:30 a

Arkansas State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 10 at 12:00 p

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 11 at 8:00 a

Auburn will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Monday, March 14 at 1:00 p

Auburn will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 14 at 7:15 a

Ball State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 28 at 9:00 a

Ball State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Friday, February 25 at 5:00 p

Baylor will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 a

Boise State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 30 at 9:00 a

Boston College will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 25 at 11:00 a

Boston College will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Friday, March 25 at 11:30 a

Brigham Young will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 25 at 9:00 a

Bryant will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 23 at 3:30 p

Central Florida will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, April 1 at 3:00 p

Central Michigan will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 15 at 8:45 a

Central Michigan will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Tuesday, February 22 at 9:30 a

Citadel will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Saturday, March 19 at 10:00 a

Colorado State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 30 at 8:00 a

Connecticut will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 23 at 8:00 a

Eastern Michigan will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 17 at 8:00 a

Elon will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 30 at 8:30 a

Georgia State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 11 at 9:00 a

Hampton will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 25 at 12:30 p

Harvard will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 24 at 9:30 a

Houston will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, April 1 at 8:30 a

Iowa will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 21 at 9:00 a

Iowa State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 22 at 8:45 a

Jackson State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 21 at 2:00 p

Kansas will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 9 at 2:00 p

Kennesaw State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 14 at 2:00 p

Kentucky will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, April 1 at 9:00 a

Louisiana State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a

Louisiana State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Tuesday, April 5 at 6:00 p

Louisville will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Tuesday, March 29 at 1:15 p

Louisville will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 29 at 8:00 a

Marshall will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 30 at 9:15 a

Marshall will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Wednesday, March 30 at 8:00 a

Miami, O. will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 8 at 9:00 a

Minnesota will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 16 at 9:00 a

Morehead State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 31 at 10:30 a

Nebraska will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 22 at 11:00 a

North Dakota State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 24 at 9:00 a

North Dakota State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Wednesday, March 23 at 4:30 p

North Texas will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 24 at 1:00 p

Northwestern will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 8 at 12:00 p

Ohio will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 22 at 11:30 a

Ohio State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 23 at 11:00 a

Oklahoma will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:30 a

Oklahoma State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 24 at 9:30 a

Rice will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, April 1 at 12:00 p

Richmond will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 25 at 8:30 a

San Jose State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 a

South Carolina will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 18 at 8:00 a

Syracuse will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 21 at 12:00 p

Syracuse will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Monday, April 11 at 8:30 a

Tarleton State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 25 at 8:30 a

Texas A&M will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 22 at 8:30 a

Texas Christian will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 25 at 1:00 p

Toledo will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 21 at 12:00 p

Troy will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 9 at 2:00 p

UCLA will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 15 at 9:00 a

Utah will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 a

Utah will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Thursday, February 17 at 12:00 p

Utah State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Wednesday, March 23 at 7:00 a

Utah State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 23 at 8:00 a

Vanderbilt will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 14 at 11:00 a

Virginia will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 23 at 12:00 p

Virginia Tech will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 22 at 2:00 p

Wake Forest will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 30 at 12:00 a

West Virginia will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 29 at 1:30 p

Western Kentucky will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 31 at 9:00 a

Western Michigan will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 14 at 11:30 a

Wisconsin will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 9 at 10:30 a

Yale will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 24 at 12:00 p

