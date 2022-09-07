NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Steen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

#54

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 311

40: 5.25

DOB: 6/24/2000

Hometown: Miami, FL

High School: Saint Thomas Aquinas

Eligibility: 2023

Tyler Steen Alabama Crimson Tide

One-Liner:

A stabilizing force at tackle, thanks to his movement skills and reactionary patterns.

Evaluation:

Thick trunk and legs that overpower his upper half. Fires off the ball on run plays, meeting defenders with fundamental knee bend and hand placement and playing long through his elbows. Capable of driving and finishing smaller players. Can bluff and shoot, finding linebackers. Will earhole second-level defenders and create gaps in the run game past the line of scrimmage. Consistent leg drive that pushed the pile. Able to wall off the backside, eliminating any pursuit or cutoff by edge players. Displays technique in his pass set both from a C angle and short set. Can kick-slide easily, gaining ground while maintaining posture and pocket width. Agile enough to run speed rushers around the hoop, maintaining pocket presence and room to step up for his quarterback. A cerebral player who eyes shifts and stunts, appropriately adjusting his technique. Not the tallest tackle, nor do his arms look overly long. Has ill-advised jump sets that lead blow by’s from edge players. Balance and leverage issues frequently show face, leaving him easily displaced. Could use sharper footwork in both his pass set and run blocking. Not a physically dominant player. Can have issues in his anchor and when combated with a bull rush. Counter moves or outside-in setups leave him stranded at times.

Grade:

4th round

Quotes:

“Tyler's been doing a really good job. He's been picking up the offense well... Now that the pads have come on, we've seen that physical side."

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Transfer Tyler Steen

Background:

Tyler Steen is coming to Nick Saban’s team after spending 2018-2021 at Vanderbilt. He has been a reliable starter during his stint there, where he started thirty-three straight games and right when he came to campus, he immediately saw playing time. Steen is from Miami, Florida and attended St. Thomas Aquinas and was a three-star defensive end prospect. Now coming to Alabama, Steen will offer durability to the offensive line.