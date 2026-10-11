Giants Report Card: Grading Every Position Group After the First Quarter of 2026

Grading the first quarter of the 2026 New York Giants season is tricky because early exams featured questions neither team nor fan base expected to answer.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Brian Burns suffered season-ending knee injuries, forcing both the offense and defense to adjust their game plans. Big Blue is developing an identity regardless, showing just how much a competent head coach can fix. Today, though, we’ll focus on the players.

Let’s take a deeper dive into New York’s position groups and try to put a mark on their overall performance so far. It’s report card time!

Quarterback: C

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) reacts after a false start penalty during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart’s superb outing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 keeps this grade from dropping even further. Despite making some winning throws versus the Arizona Cardinals, Jameis Winston has been largely unreliable while filling in at quarterback.

The first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has completed just 55.1 percent of his passes for 479 yards and two touchdowns, while also tossing three interceptions. His usually strong arm looked absolutely shot in his first two outings, but he displayed his signature deep-ball magic last Sunday.

And his signature deep-ball unpredictability. That is the “Famous Jameis” fans know and tolerate.

If the good outweighs the bad , as it arguably did against Arizona, then New York’s offense may be able to stay afloat. But if he reverts to his September form, then J.J. McCarthy will be taking snaps under center.

Running Backs: B

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ backfield hasn’t been pretty aesthetically or efficiently, but Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris are executing John Harbaugh’s blueprint quite nicely.

The running back duo is wearing down defenses with their physical running style, helping the offense control the clock. Skattebo is averaging only 3.5 yards per carry, but that number should rise as he moves further away from last year’s gruesome ankle injury . The 28-year-old Harris is averaging 4.0 yards per rush while showing plenty of power.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. could potentially provide valuable explosiveness, just as he did on his 55-yard kick return versus the Cardinals. Still, Harbaugh clearly does not want him logging carries, at least not right now.

Tight Ends: A

Despite posting a combined 46 receiving yards in Weeks 2 and 3, Isaiah Likely has been a welcome addition to the Giants offense. He thrived in the season opener, catching all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran tight end added another 66 yards against Arizona. He is the reliable No. 2 target fans were hoping for.

Theo Johnson is a fine backup option. The inconsistent but physically gifted pass-catcher made a strong touchdown catch to give the Giants the lead for good in last Sunday’s win. He remains a viable red-zone threat.

Wide Receivers: C

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs the ball during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t want to overly penalize the Giants’ wide receiver group for Winston’s shortcomings, but there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Malik Nabers enjoyed a productive NFL return against the Cowboys, and he looked like his old self in a Week 4 meeting with the Cardinals. The 23-year-old was simply electric, leaping up to make terrific grabs and exhibiting impressive bursts.

If he builds momentum, this grade should rise noticeably by season’s end. Other than Nabers, no wideout has 10 catches. Rookie Malachi Fields has shown promise, though (15.8 yards per reception), and Darnell Mooney has a couple of key first downs.

This squad’s passing attack may be limited for the remainder of the campaign, so New York will need to define itself in the trenches.

Offensive Line: C

I was rather lenient with the backfield earlier, partly because the interior O-Line can help Skattebo and Harris much more. Francis Mauigoa is finding his way at right guard, and Jon Runyan Jr. has been playing better after a rough first couple of games, but John Michael Schmitz remains a weak link at center.

Bryan Hudson did not give up a sack or pressure on Sunday, so if Harbaugh makes a switch, the unit could collectively improve.

Penalties are also an issue. Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor have combined for nine through the first four games.

This O-Line has top-10 potential, especially with Eluemunor and Andrew Thomas protecting the outside. But the Giants might need a couple of tweaks and more discipline to meet that standard.

Defensive Line: B-

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive line Shelby Harris (93) runs on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants gained traction as a dark-horse playoff pick in the preseason, but one of the main reasons many people remained skeptical was this specific position group. With Dexter Lawrence gone, it was hard to tell how ineffective Big Blue’s defensive tackle unit would be in 2026.

The results have been pleasantly surprising. Although D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris boast a wealth of experience and have been mostly reliable throughout their respective NFL careers, it was fair to wonder if the team was asking too much of them.

That could still be the case, but Reader has been an especially active presence on the defensive line. He has four stops and four total pressures this season, doing his part to patch up the Giants’ leaky run defense.

Harris has been far more volatile, but he can obviously still impact a game. The 35-year-old got his hands on a Jacoby Brissett pass and enabled rookie Arvell Reese to record a pivotal interception in Week 4. Additionally, he has no missed tackles in 118 defensive snaps .

This tandem has done a fine job of minimizing the damage left behind from Lawrence’s departure. That being said, the Giants are still allowing opponents to rush for 4.7 yards per attempt .

Outside Linebackers: B-

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even before Burns tore his ACL , New York’s pass rushers were not close to their collective ceiling. Generating sufficient pressure should be extremely difficult now, but Abdul Carter is still lurking on the edge.

The 22-year-old outside linebacker bounced back after quiet showings versus the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, and he ravaged the Cardinals’ O-Line. His low sack total has to improve, but he is still a game-changer.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will have to cover the Burns-sized hole and give Carter more chances to feast.

Inside Linebackers: B+

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Excluding an awful night in Los Angeles against the Rams, the Giants’ revamped linebacker unit has carried itself quite well so far.

Reese was a human wrecking ball against Arizona, moving across the field to make one positive play after another. He boasts an NFL-leading 27 solo tackles and also has four passes defended. Dynamic and productive, what more can fans want from a No. 5 overall draft pick?

They could ask a bit more from Tremaine Edmunds, however. The two-time Pro Bowler is in the first season of a three-year, $36 million contract. Even so, he is still a solid tackler and versatile defender. A previous area of weakness is becoming a strength.

Safeties: A

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) enters the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Nubin has had tough moments ( 19.3 yards allowed per reception ), but Jevon Holland’s early-season brilliance gives the safety room a well-deserved A.

The former Miami Dolphins defensive back amassed a career-high three interceptions in the first three games of the campaign, including a game-sealing one in the end zone against Tennessee. Secondary specialist Wilson is expertly accentuating his playmaking abilities .

Holland has also recorded two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four passes defended. He is arguably the Giants’ MVP through Week 4.

Cornerbacks: C

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) is shown after running back an interception for a touchdown during the last play of the game, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We will call this a rising C after Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II helped the team earn its third win of the season. The former clinched it with a pick-six and played excellent coverage overall, while the latter prevented some big gains. The cornerback room is still a work in progress, though.

The Giants gave Paulson Adebo $38.5 million guaranteed to top the depth chart, but he has been both unreliable and unhealthy. Rookie second-rounder Colton Hood is promising yet raw, so Banks and Newsome will have to shoulder the workload this season.

While the results may look more mixed against superior competition, this duo is inspiring optimism that did not exist before September.

Specialists: A+

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both sides of the ball have shown more physicality and athleticism, but the biggest change the Harbaugh Era has brought is the special teams unit. A new kicker and new punter have dramatically elevated this squad’s floor.

Undrafted free agent Dominic Zvada is 9-for-9 on field goal attempts, including three makes from 50 yards or more. All-Pro Jordan Stout drilled a 78-yard punt and has pinned 10 balls inside the 20-yard line, which ranks third in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Coaching undoubtedly helps, but those two men are a huge reason why New York has looked sturdier while holding leads. Tracy may also secure a role as a kick returner following his big moment versus Arizona.

The third phase of the game is arguably the Giants’ best one through the first quarter of the season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.