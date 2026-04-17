All-Packers Mock Draft Based Purely on Their 30 Visits

The Green Bay Packers, like every other team, are allowed to bring in 30 prospects for NFL Draft visits. They are hugely important. Last year, the Packers drafted five of their predraft visitors.

The window for those visits ended on Tuesday. There are 27 known visits – they are listed at the end of this story – and we have been asked to not report the name of a quarterback for a 28th.

Here is an all-Packers draft based purely on their visits. This isn’t a mock draft in the traditional sense. Players were picked based on their placement on various draft boards.

Second Round: Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

The Packers hosted two of the top defensive tackles in the class, Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter and Georgia’s Christen Miller. General manager Brian Gutekunst loves drafting players from Georgia. Maybe it’s the logo on the helmet.

We went with Hunter, though, because he’s the player more likely to be available when Green Bay is on the clock at No. 52. According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, for instance, Miller is No. 43 and Hunter is No. 55.

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter goes through drills at the Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We’ve hit on this a few times: In 2009, when Dom Capers was hired to install a 3-4 defense, Ted Thompson used his first draft pick on nose tackle B.J. Raji. Would Gutekunst do the same courtesy for new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon?

Given the new-found ferocity of the Packers-Bears rivalry, it would be fun to have Hunter – aka “The Fridge” – on the roster.

“‘The Fridge’ came from when I was at practice one day,” he said via On3 . “My defensive coordinator walked up and said, ‘I’m going to call you The Fridge.’ I’m like ‘Why, Coach?’ He’s like, “If people want to eat, they got to get through you.’”

Hunter had two seasons of 11 tackles for losses. Here’s the story about his visit .

Third Round: Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II

Chris Brazzell is No. 54 on the Consensus Big Board , so could be long gone before the Packers are up at No. 84, but he is No. 91 for ESPN’s Jordan Reid and No. 96 for Brugler.

This offseason, the Packers lost Romeo Doubs in free agency and traded Dontayvion Wicks. Next offseason, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Skyy Moore will be free agents. Receiver is an incredibly expensive position, a point driven home by Doubs’ four-year, $68 million contract. Who knows if Gutekunst will want to pay the price required to keep Watson and/or Reid.

Brazzell earned some All-American honors in 2025 after catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards (16.4 average) and nine touchdowns. He had only two drops and caught a superb 13-of-23 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield . That long-ball prowess could put him in position to replace Watson.

Here’s the story of his visit .

Fourth Round: Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings

The Packers hosted five cornerbacks on draft visits, including Charles Demmings and Texas A&M’s Will Lee . Both could be available at this spot, No. 120 overall. Demmings is the No. 133 player for Reid and No. 157 on the Consensus Big Board.

Yes, it was against lesser competition, but Demmings allowed catch rates of less than 50 percent in each of his last three seasons. In 2025, he intercepted four passes and was charged with a 39.8 passer rating by Pro Football Focus.

Demmings is 6-foot-1 1/8 with 4.41 speed in the 40 and elite explosion.

Here’s the story of his visit .

Fifth Round: Indiana RB Kaelon Black

With the 153rd pick, the selection is Indiana’s Kaelon Black, who rushed for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns to help the Hoosiers win the national championship. He was a nonfactor as a receiver but was used with greater frequency when he was at James Madison early in his career.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) celebrates after rushing in a touchdown during the Peach Bowl. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 5-foot-9 1/4, he weighed a sturdy 211 pounds, which showed up in him averaging 3.47 yards after contact. He had 4.45 speed in the 40 and a Relative Athletic Score of 9.14.

Black is No. 177 for Reid and No. 186 on the Consensus Big Board

Here’s the story of his visit .

Fifth Round: Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg

Jordan van den Berg won’t show up anywhere near the Top 200 in any of the big boards, but a scout expected him to go somewhere in the fourth through sixth rounds. So, he is the pick at No. 160.

Why? At 6-foot-3 1/4 and 310 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.94 seconds, put up 35 reps on the 225-pound bench press and ran an electric 20-yard shuttle that was a half-second faster than any defensive tackle at the Scouting Combine. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.99 .

Oh, and he had three sacks and 11 tackles for losses in 2025.

“I would definitely say my pitch is like my motor – my relentless motor,” he said at pro day. “I’m going to keep going, no matter what. I’d also say that another thing is I had 11 TFLs – led all Power 4 conference (teams) in TFLs this year. So, I feel like that shows my explosiveness being able to spike up the field and make tackles.”

We’ll have his unique story on Thursday. This is the story from his visit .

Sixth Round: Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty

Karon Prunty breaks up a pass while at North Carolina A&T in 2024. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Picking Karon Prunty in the sixth round with the 201st overall selection might be a reach – he is No. 343 for Reid, No. 487 on the Consensus Big Board and a free agent for Brugler – but a lot of the Packers’ visits were used on late-round or undrafted options.

Prunty had an excellent freshman season at Kansas in 2020. He dealt with some personal issues and left the program. He played at North Carolina A&T from 2022 through 2024. In 2025, he returned to FBS and starred for Wake Forest. PFF charged him with a 48.1 percent catch rate.

Double-dipping at cornerback is prudent, with only Benjamin St-Juste under contract for the 2027 season.

Here’s the story from his visit .

Seventh Round: Illinois G Josh Gesky

The Packers’ only known draft visits on offensive linemen were used on Illinois’ Josh Gesky and Ohio State’s Ethan Onianwa. Of the two, Gesky is the more likely to be drafted; Brugler has him as a seventh-round pick or free agent, he’s No. 323 on the Consensus Big Board and No. 411 for Reid.

He is big, athletic and experienced with 2,200 snaps for the Illini. He allowed only one sack in 2025.

Here is the story from his visit .

Seventh Round: Central Michigan Edge Michael Heldman

Finally, it’s some help on the edge with Michael Heldman, who is considered a seventh-round prospect by Brugler and is the No. 269 prospect on the Consensus Draft Board. The Packers hosted only three edge defenders, with Texas Tech’s Romello Height being a potential pick in the third round and Central Florida’s Nyjalik Kelly just a bit below Heldman.

At 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds with an explosive 40-inch vertical jump, Heldman had a monster final season with 10.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for losses.

Here’s the story from his visit .

Packers Predraft Visits

Defensive tackles (5): “The Fridge” 2.0 | Fast 40 changed everything | Most athletic D-lineman | Will he be first pick? | All-American defensive tackle || Edge (3): “Freak of nature | Big-time pass rusher with big voice | Round 3 pass rusher || Linebackers (2): Receiver to linebacker | Hard-hitting linebacker || Cornerbacks (5): Safety turned corner | “Blanket” cornerback | Prove-it cornerback | 99th percentile cornerback | From done to drafted? || Safeties (2): Mr. Give Me That | Walk-on safety to NFL .

Receivers (3): Second-round option | Round 3 option | Big-play target || Offensive line (2): A backup? | Rising Big Ten blocker || Running backs (3): Multifaceted runner | Championship back | A top prospect || Quarterbacks (2): Tough-as-nails QB | Top-secret visit