The Green Bay Packers have a new defensive coordinator, and next week’s NFL Draft will be the last big chance to give Jonathan Gannon as well-rounded a roster as possible.

One of the missing pieces is at nose tackle, where either Jonathan Ford or Nazir Stackhouse would be the starters if they had to play a game today.

The Packers brought in two possibilities for predraft visits, with Georgia’s Christen Miller and Texas Tech’s Lee Miller being potential picks at No. 52 of the second round. But what if the Packers used a different avenue of the draft to find their dominating man in the middle?

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano came up with “Dream Scenarios” for all 32 teams for the draft. For the Packers, it wasn’t drafting a nose tackle. It was trading for one.

With contract talks between the New York Giants and star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence having “broken off,” according to The New York Daily News , perhaps there’s a deal to be struck.

“The Packers are in win-now mode after last year’s blockbuster trade for (Micah) Parsons,” Manzano wrote. “They might as well keep going in that direction by pursuing Lawrence, one of the best interior pass rushers in the league.”

Making the trade would be incredibly difficult.

One, from the Giants’ perspective, there’s plenty of time between now and Week 1. Just because talks have broken off doesn’t mean that talks are dead. There’s no reason for the Giants to unload Lawrence for relative pennies on the dollar. That leads into …

Two, the Packers, of course, don’t have a first-round pick this year or next year because of the Parsons trade. Would the Giants accept a second-round pick for Lawrence? Would a second-round pick in this year’s draft and another pick in next year’s draft get it done? The Daily News’ Pat Leonard referenced the March 2024 trade in which the Giants acquired pass rusher Brian Burns from the Panthers for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles away from New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Three, the Packers would have to pay Lawrence. Lawrence is a stud, and he’s paid accordingly. As part of a four-year, $90 million contract extension signed in 2024, Lawrence is owed base salaries of $18.5 million in 2026 and 2027. There’s also a $2.5 million roster bonus due in 2027.

The Packers aren’t exactly overflowing with cap space, so a trade almost certainly would have to come with a contract extension that includes lower cap charges. The extension would have to be agreed to before the trade, as was the case with Parsons.

“After years of building the roster with young talent, Green Bay can afford to relinquish more draft picks,” Manzano continued. “Maybe a second-round pick won’t be enough to get the Giants to give up Lawrence, but he’s entering his age-29 season and wants a new contract. It’s going to be difficult for New York to net a first-round pick for a player who doesn’t play on the edge.”

It’s relatively safe to assume that having Lawrence at nose tackle in 2026 would be better than having a rookie. Lawrence is a three-down stud. He averaged 44.3 snaps per game last season. A trio of Devonte Wyatt, Javon Hargrave and Lawrence would be formidable, to state the obvious.

However, it’s worth noting that Lawrence will turn 29 in November and his numbers cratered last year.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence returns an interception as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In 2022, Lawrence was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro with a career-high 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for losses, a career-high 68 tackles and a career-high 28 quarterback hits in 16 games.

In 2023, Lawrence was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro again with 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for losses, 53 tackles and 21 quarterback hits in 16 games.

In 2024, Lawrence played in only 12 games but was a Pro Bowler after recording a career-high nine sacks, eight tackles for losses, 44 tackles and 16 quarterback hits.

In 2025, Lawrence played in every game but his production fell off a cliff with a half-sack, four tackles for losses, 31 tackles and eight quarterback hits. However, Lawrence finished second in pass-rush win rate in 2022, second in 2023 and 12th in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. While it didn’t show up in sacks, he was fifth in 2025.

“He’s one of the best in the league,” coach Matt LaFleur said before the 2023 game. “He’s just a massive human that just does a great job of getting push in the pocket. He’s a big man. He’s hard to move in the run game. He’s one of those guys that he definitely has a tremendous impact on the game both in the run game and in the pass game.”

A trade for Lawrence would mean the Packers’ first pick in next week’s draft would be at No. 84 overall in the third round. That would be fine if the Packers got the game-wrecking version of Lawrence.

“That’s my dog,” Parsons said before last year’s game, when he swapped jerseys with Lawrence.

The reality for Gutekunst would be losing out on a potentially really good young player on an inexpensive four-year contract and acquiring an aging player with an incredibly expensive contract. Just like when he traded for Parsons, Gutekunst would never call it going “all in.” But there’d be no other way to view it with the limited draft capital and financial flexibility stemming from another blockbuster trade.

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Packers Predraft Visits

Defensive tackles: “The Fridge” 2.0 | Most athletic D-lineman | Will he be first pick? | All-American defensive tackle || Edge: “Freak of nature | Big-time pass rusher with big voice | Round 3 pass rusher || Linebackers: Receiver to linebacker | Hard-hitting linebacker || Cornerbacks: Safety turned corner | “Blanket” cornerback | Prove-it cornerback | 99th percentile cornerback | From done to drafted? || Safeties: Mr. Give Me That | Walk-on safety to NFL .

Receivers: Second-round option | | Round 3 option || Big-play target || Offensive line: A backup? | Rising Big Ten blocker || Running backs: Multifaceted runner | Championship back | | A top prospect || Quarterbacks: Tough-as-nails QB | (One more visited.)