53-Man Roster Projection: LB Shaq Thompson Player Profile
LB Shaq Thompson
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 230 lbs
College: Washington
NFL Stats: 470 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 22 QB hits, 9.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
With Luke Kuechly now retired, Thompson was expected to make a huge jump in 2020 but unfortunately, that was not the case. He had what most would consider a good season but for Thompson, it was just average. He played over 1,000 snaps last season and I'm sure Phil Snow would like to cut that down just a little bit. Keeping Thompson fresh will play a big role in whether or not he'll have a bounce-back year.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
According to defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Shaq Thompson put on some weight this offseason to try and bulk up ahead of the new season. It'll be interesting to see if he can play with the same speed or if he has any trouble carrying the added weight.
