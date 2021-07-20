53-Man Roster Projection: LB Haason Reddick Player Profile

LB Haason Reddick

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 235 lbs

College: Temple

NFL Stats: 255 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 32 QB hits, 20 sacks, 9 forced fumbles

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Reddick has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his four-year NFL career but is coming off his best season yet. This past season, Reddick finished with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss. He has the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker along with being a stand-up edge rusher.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The addition of Reddick turns the Panthers' pass rush into a strength with him and Brian Burns on the field at the same time.

Reddick played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule for four years at Temple and emerged into one of the best pass rushers in the nation. During his senior year, he totaled 65 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks on his way to being the 13th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

