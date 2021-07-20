53-Man Roster Projection: LB Haason Reddick Player Profile
LB Haason Reddick
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 235 lbs
College: Temple
NFL Stats: 255 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 32 QB hits, 20 sacks, 9 forced fumbles
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Reddick has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his four-year NFL career but is coming off his best season yet. This past season, Reddick finished with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss. He has the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker along with being a stand-up edge rusher.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
The addition of Reddick turns the Panthers' pass rush into a strength with him and Brian Burns on the field at the same time.
Reddick played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule for four years at Temple and emerged into one of the best pass rushers in the nation. During his senior year, he totaled 65 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks on his way to being the 13th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile
DE Marquis Haynes Player Profile
DT Derrick Brown Player Profile
DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile
DT Bravvion Roy Player Profile
DT Daviyon Nixon Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.