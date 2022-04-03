Kevin Tame's Mock Draft 1.0: Patriots Bolster Defense, Add Speed at Wide Receiver

As we enter year number two of the Mac Jones era in Foxboro, the New England Patriots are ready to reload their roster through the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently, with eight draft selections, New England is expected to be extremely active throughout.

While it is impossible to predict what Bill Belichick will do come April 28th, I tried to channel my own inner Belichick to predict the Patriot's 2022 draft class:

Round 1 Pick #28 (Trade No. 21 to Green Bay for No. 28, 53, and 249) CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

I've been on the Kaiir Elam train for months, so why stop now? In all seriousness, even with the signing of Malcolm Butler, I think long-term this team needs a legit No. 1 cornerback. If you think back over the years, Belichick has always had a top player at the position. Players like Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Aqib Talib, Darrelle Revis, Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, and J.C. Jackson. I find it very hard to believe that Belichick just let both Gilmore and Jackson go with no long-term replacement.

Elam makes sense because Belichick has a history of drafting SEC players including players from the Florida Gator's program. Elam measures at 6-foot-2, 191 pounds. He's athletic, aggressive, and physical, with strong ball skills, which will be perfect after losing Jackson in free agency.

Round 2 Pick #53 (From Green Bay Packers) LB Christian Harris, Alabama

It only makes sense to expect Belichick to get an inside scoop on another Nick Saban player. Harris would be a great pick because of his size, speed, and intelligence. This is a player that had 220 tackles and 10 sacks throughout his tenure at Alabama. He is an explosive player and easily one of the best coverage linebackers in this draft. With his skill set, he could develop into the next great Patriots linebacker for years to come. Drafting Harris at No. 53 would be an absolute steal.

Round 2 Pick #54 LB Quay Walker, Georgia



Quay Walker is the victim of getting lost in the shuffle in a talented LB class. He has excellent athleticism and comes from a championship college program. He has the tools and potential to grow into a 3-down starter in the NFL. He can take on bigger blockers in the run game with his great hand usage and strength. With Walker being a very good run defender, he would be a welcomed addition to a Patriots defense that at times struggled against the run. He can also line up as an OLB on the line of scrimmage, set the edge with play strength and physicality, and disengage to tackle the running back.

Round 3 Pick #85 OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

You can never have enough quality interior offensive linemen. The 2022 NFL Draft class is loaded with quality prospects at these positions. Cole Strange has position versatility playing left tackle and both guard spots in his time with the Mocs. He is also highly experienced, playing in 49 games and starting 44 of them. Strange stood out at the Senior Bowl and his stock has steadily risen throughout the draft process. He does need to add some weight to fill out his frame, but that's something the coaching staff and training staff can work on once he gets into the facility. You can't go wrong adding offensive line depth to protect Mac Jones.

Round 4 Pick #127 Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

This draft is rich with 3-4 OLBs or teams that use a stand-up DE on the weak side in base personnel packages. Sanders is a prime example. He was a major player in the Bearcat's unprecedented run to the College Football Playoff. He's a heat-seeking missile as a pass rusher and has an elite burst. He is listed at 255lbs but he looks more like 235lbs. He comes with a long, lean frame, but might have to improve upon his strength.

Round 5 Pick #158 S Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH)

Sterling Weatherford is a hybrid SS/LB player. He is a good coverage player, a willing tackler, but could add some weight. Even so, he's the type of player that will light you up if you’re not careful. He’s got a knack for big plays and frequently finds the ball, which could help him make a roster. At the very least, Belichick could easily find value in this guy on special teams, perhaps even a Brandon King replacement?

Round 5 Pick #170 WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

You didn't actually think Belichick wouldn't select a player from Rutgers, right? But in all seriousness, Bo Melton posted a 4.34 40-yard dash. With the recent acquisition of Davante Parker, I feel like wide receiver slid down the Patriots’ priority list. Melton does offer some value. He finished his college career with a total of 164 receptions for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. Rutgers also utilized his speed by getting him involved in some designed runs. He had 25 rushes, for 165 yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

Round 6 Pick #200 LB Micah McFadden, Indiana

McFadden was a team captain his final two seasons with the Hoosiers which is a checkmark in Belichick's eyes. His toughness and smarts will be a welcome addition to any LB room. McFadden has above-average size and athleticism for the position. He has the speed to be an effective player, especially as a blitzer on passing downs.

Round 6 Pick #210 RB Abram Smith, Baylor

I love Abram Smith and originally wrote about him with the thought that it made sense for New England to fill the Brandon Bolden role. That could still be the case down the line, but the Patriots appeared to have signed Ty Montgomery to fill the void left by Bolden. Smith plays with toughness. He reminds me of the typical Bill Belichick type of player, someone who works hard and makes their presence on special teams to crack a roster spot.

Round 7 Pick #249 TE Trae Barry, Boston College

A late-round flier on a local kid from BC? Why not? The seventh round is the time for fliers, so the Patriots take a swing on a talented, versatile player from a college program right up route 95. Trae Barry is no slouch. He was named All-ACC Honorable mention in 2021, earning an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl. Besides, it would not be the first time New England brought in a local BC kid. A couple of years ago, the Patriots had former BC tight end, Jake Burt, in training camp.

So, there you have it: the first crack at a seven-round Patriots mock draft. The team addresses its biggest needs with their first three picks and uses the rest of the draft to fill out some needs in all three phases of the game. I am also expecting at least one trade because during the Belichick era, the Patriots have made draft-day trades every year but one.