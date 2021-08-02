Nelson Agholor Continues to Emerge at Patriots Training Camp

The New England Patriots are hoping to have a more explosive offense in 2021. Last year, with the exception of a couple of games, the offense never really clicked. The offense also lacked big-play ability.

Last season Nelson Agholor was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. He had a productive season coming up with 48 catches, 896 yards, and 8 touchdowns. Throughout his career, Agholor has averaged four touchdown receptions a season. Those are not exactly off the chart numbers, however, it's unquestionably better than any of the stats put up by anyone in the Patriots receiving room last season. As a matter of fact, Agholor's four receiving touchdowns match the entire Patriots team in 2020. N'Keal Harry led the receivers with two touchdown grabs, and both Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski caught one each. Jakobi Meyers did not catch a single touchdown pass.

With Meyers and Harry entering year three of their careers, along with the additions of Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, this year's wide receiver group is expected to be more competitive than it has been in a couple of seasons. Quarterback Cam Newton also just had a full offseason under his belt.

So far in training camp, Agholor has been making a lot of plays. He has been the recipient of touchdowns with both Patriots quarterbacks over five days, and his two leaping scores in the back of the end zone on Day 3 (one each from Newton and Jones) were among the two best snatches of camp.

A major aspect of the Patriot's offense that has been lacking is a deep threat. Agholor being a consistent threat to make plays down the field and in the red zone with his quickness could be a game-changer. His ability to attract a double team down the field with his speed will make tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith even more dangerous. Him drawings defenders further downfield will also open up opportunities for possession receivers like Bourne and Meyers.

The only real negative play from Agholor came on the final play of practice today. It was 4th down, with the ball on the 4-yard line, and it was a must-have-it situation. Newton was unable to hit Agholor on a slant. In fairness to Agholor, Newton’s pass went wide. Due to the incompletion, the entire offense and coaches had to run a full lap.

It is still early in camp, but so far, Agholor is working hard and has been a difference-maker. He was the first Patriots player to arrive on the field for the team's first practice on Wednesday, and then two days later he was spotted staying late after practice to catch passes from Newton.