Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Patrick O'Connell Take Advantage of Thin LB Depth?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best- and worst-case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
With the general turnover and health concerns at the linebacker position in Seattle, can Patrick O'Connell enter the conversation to make the active roster?
Background
O'Connell came from the FCS ranks and starred for the Montana Grizzlies, where he was a highly decorated linebacker, earning All-Big Sky and even All-American nods in 2021. That season, he stuffed the stat sheet with 105 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He returned to Montana in 2022 and, despite injuries preventing him from playing the full season, was named All-Big Sky once again. He went undrafted in the spring of 2023 but quickly latched onto the Seahawks.
He got plenty of playing time in the 2023 preseason for Seattle, accumulating 17 tackles. With the depth chart at linebacker including Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush, and Jon Rhattigan, O'Connell was the odd man out when roster cut day arrived. He spent the season on the Seahawks practice squad and suited up for one regular season game with one tackle.
Scheme Fit
Mike Macdonald is familiar with deploying multiple off ball linebackers. He had the luxury of Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith last season in Baltimore. Seattle's talent pool has been greatly depleted over this offseason at linebacker. O'Connell would likely slot into the middle linebacker spot, as he is the prototypical middle linebacker type who can hoover up tackles in the run game and has the talent to blitz with proficiency as well.
Best Case Scenario
Unfortunately, the best case scenario for O'Connell likely means injury concerns elsewhere. If Jerome Baker cannot get healthy in time for the season, O'Connell has a strong shot make the roster. Injuries allow O'Connell to display his full arsenal of skills to the coaching staff with an extended look. Jon Rhattigan is released for cap space, freeing up a role for O'Connell. He plays his way onto the 53-man roster and gets a main role on special teams.
Worst Case Scenario
O'Connell is overmatched by the speed and athleticism in the NFL. Players like Drake Thomas, Jon Rhattigan, and even Easton Gibbs outshine him. He falls down the depth chart and eventually falls victim to the Seahawks' roster cuts before the regular season.
What to Expect in 2024
The Seahawks have legitimate concerns at linebacker. Even if Baker was healthy, the top-end talent and depth is significantly worse than it was a year ago. O'Connell likely will be behind the likes of rookie Tyrice Knight, but that doesn't mean he can't find his place. Like he did in 2023, O'Connell should get his fair share of looks during the preseason. Rhattigan also may be a cap casualty, given the Seahawks could save just short of $3 million of space if they cut him, which may be realistic if the fourth-year veteran isn't playing snaps on defense.
While O'Connell isn't likely a threat to challenge for a starting role, the concerns at linebacker may offer chances for him to prove his value. That may come in a purely special teams role. With another strong showing in preseason games, he will at least volley for another season on the practice squad. If a few roster moves break his way, he could find his way onto the roster in a reserve and special teams tasks.
